Dhootha actor Naga Chaitanya reflects on BO failure of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘No regrets’

Starring actors Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha had a theatrical release in 2022. Despite an overwhelming storyline enveloping an intellectually disabled man, Laal Singh Chaddha could not soar at the box office.

Recently, the film’s actor Naga Chaitanya opened up on the project and said that he has no regrets about being a part of the movie. He also added that he would have worked on the film anyway as he got to inculcate several things from his co-actor Aamir Khan.

I am so happy that I did it: Naga Chaitanya on Laal Singh Chaddha

During a recent interview with India Today, Chaitanya opined on being part of the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer and said that despite its box office failure, he would have still chosen to be a part of the movie as he imbibed several takeaways by working on the project with actor Aamir Khan.

Discussing it at length, he shared, “If you want me to play a Dootha [messenger] and predict that the film (Laal Singh Chaddha) wouldn't have worked, and (then ask me), will you do it? I would still do it because there is so much I took away from that film and working with Aamir sir. No regrets at all. I am so happy that I did it.”

Naga Chaitanya’s take on failures of films

The actor proceeded to reflect on his professional trajectory and said it is significant to move on from failures and not let them hold one back from stepping ahead. “Honestly, life is full of ups and downs. It is important to introspect both your success and failure, but never look back. Just move on,” said Naga Chaitanya and added that he prefers being experimental with genres, which is why he is content about the opportunity that Laal Singh Chaddha gave him.

Advertisement

Work front of Naga Chaitanya

The actor can be seen in supernatural suspense thriller Dhootha which had an OTT release on December 1. Dhootha also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai alongside Chaitanya.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan looking ‘apologetic’ and dejected post Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure