Dhvani Bhanushali nails the ‘Dance With Varun’ challenge and grooves to Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D; WATCH

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the upcoming films. Recently, Dhvani Bhanushali took the ‘dance with Varun’ challenge and managed to nail the steps of Muqabla. Check it out.

Among the popular singers in Bollywood, Dhvani Bhanushali’s name shines right at the top. The young artiste is best known for her song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. More recently, Dhvani crooned a song Na Ja Tu which became a rage among fans. Crooned by Dhvani, the song is composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi. Often Dhvani is quite active on social media and shares photos and videos of herself related to her work and songs. Recently, Dhvani took up the augmented reality based ‘Dance with Varun’ challenge and nailed it.

In a cool video, we get to see the gorgeous diva clad in a blue flared dress. As Dhvani grooves with Varun and nails the steps of Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D, one can’t help but notice that the diva’s dancing skills are on point. One step after the other, Dhvani completed the augmented reality based ‘Dance with Varun’ challenge and won our hearts. The pretty star was recently seen performing on a singing reality show Indian Idol where she performed her hit song, Na Ja Tu.

Dhvani has been promoting her recently launched song Na Ja Tu and for the launch of the same, she headed to Gujarat during the kite festival in the city. She even shared photos from the launch on her personal social media handle. The gorgeous singer is extremely popular and her song Na Ja Tu is a trending chartbuster across all musical platforms. Even Street Dancer 3D duo, Varun and Shraddha rooted for Dhvani and urged all fans to listen to her track. Among the most popular songs from her discography, Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate is one of the hits.

Dhvani Bhanushali takes up the Augmented Reality based #DanceWithVarun challenge.

Have you tried it yet? pic.twitter.com/vjQFd05ltb — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 22, 2020

