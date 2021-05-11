Dia Mirza acknowledges rampant sexism in Bollywood; Says her debut Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism in it

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress Dia Mirza opens up about sexism in the entertainment industry. She has talked about it in length and mentioned how it still exists.

Dia Mirza has been in the headlines ever since she got married again. She looked like an elegant and prettiest bride. Dia had also announced that she is expecting her first child with Vaibhav Rekhi. She shared the news when she was on her Maldives vacation with her husband and daughter. And now, once again she has grabbed the attention of everyone by agreeing to that there is rampant sexism prevalent in Bollywood.

Talking to Brut India, the actress said that her debut film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein had sexism in it. She said, “People were writing, thinking and making sexist cinema and I was a part of these stories. I had worked amid such surrounding.” She even cited an example to back her point and said that in Bollywood, a makeup artist will be a man and not a woman but a hairdresser will be a woman. She admitted that the industry is led by men.

Dia recalled her starting journey and said there used to be four or five women in the whole unit which has the strength of over 120-180 people.

The actress is a well-known environmentalist. She is a strong supporter of saving the environment and always speaks about it. Her Instagram feed is filled with such pictures and videos. She has been part of films such as Sanju, Parineeta, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, and Love Breakups Zindagi. She was last seen in Thappad which had received an overwhelming response from the audience.

