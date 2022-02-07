Dia Mirza and her son Avyaan Azaad turn muse for Vaibhav Rekhi as they spend time amid nature; PICS

Actress Dia Mirza has always championed all the environmental issues and has constantly been trying to make the world a better place. Now, as her son Avyaan Azaad is growing up, the actress is making a special effort in acquainting him with the natural world. Speaking of this, Dia shared adorable photos of the time she and Vaibhav Rekhi spent with son Avyaan amid nature. The cute photos clicked by Dia's husband certainly will ward off all your Monday blues.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia wrote, "“In the end, we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand and we will understand only what we are taught.” -Baba DioumLearning about the wonders of the natural world with you Avyaan Azaad #GenerationRestoration #IAmNature #BornFree #BornWild." In the photos, Dia could be seen holding her son Avyaan in a baby carrier close to her while showing him flowers and green bushes. The Thappad actress looked elated to be spending time with her family amid nature.

Have a look:

As soon as Dia shared the video, celebs began showering love on her and her son Avyaan. Aditi Rao Hydari, Sandhya Mridul and Sophie Choudry were all hearts for the cute photos. A few days back, Dia had shared a cute video of baby Avyaan sitting on the balcony and conversing in his cute voice with nature. The video went viral on social media and fans loved it.

Dia welcomed her son Avyaan last year prematurely, after which she and Avyaan were in the hospital for a while. The actress had tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at her own house.

