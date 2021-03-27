Dia Mirza and Samaira Rekhi turn muse for Vaibhav Rekhi in Maldives and the photos are a sight to behold

Over a month after Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi, the actress has shared pics from her Maldives honeymoon.

It hasn’t been long when Dia Mirza made the headlines as she tied the knot with beau Vaibhav Rekhi. It was a private ceremony for the couple in the presence of their respective family members and close friends on February 15 this year following which the newlyweds had also greeted the paps as they made their first appearance as Mr and Mrs Rekhi. Ever since, while Dia has been treating fans with their wedding pics, her massive fan following has been looking forward to getting a glimpse of her married life.

And now, the former beauty queen is once again creating a lot of buzz and this time it is because of her honeymoon. The newlyweds have flown to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Interestingly, Dia and Vaibhav were also accompanied by the latter’s daughter Samaira Rekhi and looks like the trio is having a gala time in the tropical paradise. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress took social media and not just gave a glimpse of her time in the Maldives but also shared pics with her step daughter for the first time. In the pics, Dia looked stunning in a white outfit as she was chilling at the beach and turned muse with Samaira for Vaibhav.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s honeymoon pics:

To note, it was Dia’s second marriage. The former beauty queen was earlier married to Sahil Sangha. They had tied the knot in 2014 and parted ways after five years in 2019.



