Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi enjoy a perfect Sunday evening, step out for a drive in the city; PICS

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have been all about enjoying little things in life together. From their simple wedding to their trips to spend time with nature, the couple never misses a chance to dish out major relationship goals to the millennials. Interestingly, Dia and Vaibhav went on to make the headlines today as they were papped as they stepped out in the city. The adorable couple was seen enjoying a perfect Sunday as they went out on a drive together.

In the pics, Dia looked stunning in her white kurta with embroidery around the next and completed her look with open tresses. She was seen flashing her flawless smile and even getting goofy during the clicks as she sat in the front seat of the car. On the other hand, Vaibhav, who was behind the steering wheel, opted for a striped shirt and was seen trying to avoid getting clicked by hiding his face. The couple was accompanied by two kids as they stepped out.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s pics from her perfect Sunday evening with husband Vaibhav Rekhi:

Recently, Dia had made the headlines as she had shared a beautiful pic of her son Avyaan Azad. The actress, who is enjoying every bit of her motherhood life, shared a pic of her little munchkin wherein he was seen sleeping in his mother’s arm. It was indeed a priceless moment and Dia couldn’t take her eyes off Avyaan. The former beauty queen had captioned the post as ‘Imagine @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane.”

