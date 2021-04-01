Dia Mirza announces pregnancy: Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, others shower love & blessings upon the actress

Dia Mirza recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and the soon to be mommy has been showered with immense love by the celebrities from B-town

Heartfelt congratulatory wishes are pouring in for the actress Dia Mirza as she has announced her pregnancy. The Sanju actress has revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi via a sweet post on her social media. Sharing the happy news with the world, Dia had shared a stunning photo of herself wherein she was seen cradling her baby bump. Soon after this, the actress was inundated with blessings from her loved ones and friends from Bollywood. A host of celebrities, including , Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mrunal Thakur, Bipasha Basu, Athiya Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez among others congratulated the actress.

Extending her wishes, Karisma wrote, “Congratulations Diya @diamirzaofficial.” Mrunal wrote, “Omg congratulations my beautiful @diamirzaofficial big huggggg.” On the other hand, Bips wished the soon-to-be mommy writing, Sooooo happppyyyyyyy Congratulations.” Commenting on the photo, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Yayyyyy big congratulationssss.” Also, Malaika showlove on Dia saying, “Congratulations my dear.”

While announces her first pregnancy, Dia had written, “Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings.And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

Take a look at celebs’ wishes below:

