Dia Mirza announces pregnancy with a pic by Vaibhav: Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb

Dia Mirza, who had recently married Vaibhav Rekhi, is all set to welcome her first child as she announced her pregnancy on social media.

Dia Mirza has been all over the news ever since she has tied the knot with beau Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple had tied the knot on February 14 this year in an intimate ceremony and has been treating fans with her Maldivian honeymoon ever since. And now, the former beauty queen has made headlines once again as she has announced her pregnancy. Dia took to Instagram to share the big news and posted a picture of herself flaunting the baby bump.

In the picture which was clicked by soon to be daddy Vaibhav during their Maldives vacation, Dia was seen posing by the beach side and looked radiant in her orange coloured gown with floral print. While the maternity glow was evidently visible on her face, the backdrop of the setting sun added on to the beauty of the pic. Dia captioned the image as, “Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post about announcing pregnancy:

To note, this happens to be Dia’s first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. For the uninitiated, the former beauty queen was earlier married to Sahil Sangha and the couple had parted ways after five years of marriage. On the other hand, Vaibhav was earlier married to yoga and wellness therapist Sunaina Rekhi and even have a daughter together names Samaira. In fact, Samaira was also seen accompanying Vaibhav and Dia on their honeymoon.

