Dia Mirza beats 'Monday Blues' on the sets of Dhak Dhak; Shares a photo from the hills

Dia Mirza needs no formal introduction. She is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She has worked in several hit movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others. The former beauty pageant is making headlines these days for her upcoming project Dhak Dhak. The film is Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming production and also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The shooting of the film is underway.

Speaking of which, ever since, the shoot has been started, Dia is keeping her fans intrigued with the behind-the-scenes (BTS) snaps. Just a few hours ago, the actress shared another photo from the sets of Dhak Dhak. She took the picturesque snap in the hills. Nonetheless, to say, Dia looked every inch beautiful in the photo. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Monday blues... #DhakDhak #BTS @dhakdhakjourney @taapsee @pranjalnk #OutsidersFilms @viacom18studios @dudeja_sahaab." As soon as she uploaded the post, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments.

See Dia's post here:

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dia opened up on the film Dhak Dhak and her choices as a new mother. She said, "We all have (learnt how to ride the bike). We're all riding and are shooting right now. All I do want to say is, if you had told me 15 years ago, that I would chance upon the best stories of my career in my 40th year, I wouldn't believe you. There in lies a change that is significant. And one that we must acknowledge. Because ageism, patriarchy, sexism, all so prevalent in our industry, story-telling and choices, all being completely challenged now. Not just by people who are making stories but by people who are being a part of stories."

Speaking about the film Dhak Dhak, it is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Tarun Dudeja.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza on riding a bike for Dhak Dhak and why she will not take on every project as a new mother