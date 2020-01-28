Dia Mirza becomes a victim of social media trolls after breaking down in Jaipur Literature Festival

Environmentalist and actress Dia Mirza has become a victim of social media trolls after she broke down at the latest edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival while speaking about climate change.

A video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which the "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" actress is seen weeping profusely.

"Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears..feel it.. feel the full extent of everything.It is good...it gives us strength...this is not a performance," Dia said.

She also refused to use a paper napkin offered by someone at a panel discussion.

However, Dia's words did not go down well with a section of netizens. They even trolled her by comparing her to teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

"Meet Dia Mirza - Our Desi Sasti Greta Thunberg," a user tweeted.

Another one commented: "She should stuff her nostrils with wet cotton for five minutes. The earth could do with five minutes more oxygen."

One user even called her "dramebaaz".



Not only this, a slew of Twitter users reminded her how the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board had reportedly issued a red notice on her for not paying water taxes of Rs 2.26 lakh a few years ago.

"If you are planning to be future environmentalist, use a lot of water, don't pay the bill, so that after few years you can cry on TV saying you don't use paper," a user said.

When asked why she cried during the session, Dia shared that it was basketball legend Kobe Bryant's death which made her emotional.

"My day started really well yesterday (January 26). At around 3 (early morning), this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player who I followed for a while. His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low," Dia added.

Credits :IANS

