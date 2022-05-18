Dia Mirza begins shooting for Dhak Dhak in scorching heat; Shares BTS pic of her look in Burqa

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She has worked in several hit movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others. The former beauty pageant is making headlines these days for her upcoming project Dhak Dhak. The film is Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming production and also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. And finally, the movie went on floors and the star cast began shooting.

Speaking of which, Dia Mirza shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the sets as she began shooting for the film. IIn the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a Burqa, which is reportedly, her look in the Dhak Dhak. Dia looked every inch beautiful in the snap, which she shared in the stories section of Instagram.

See Dia Mirza’s post here:

Earlier, she gave a beautiful glimpse of her on-set diaries as she took her 1-year-old son Avyaan to the shoot. In the pic, which was clicked from the mirror of the make-up room, Dia was seen holding little Avyaan who was winning hearts with his flawless smile. In fact, Dia was finding it difficult to take her eyes off the little munchkin. She captioned the image, “The perfect start to a work day. #DhakDhak #BTS #Day3 #ShootDiaries #MammaAtWork #TravelWithDee”.

Talking about the film Dhak Dhak, it is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Tarun Dudeja.

