Dia Mirza breaks down at a Literature Festival; Says the news of Kobe Bryant's death had upset her

Dia Mirza breaks down at a Literature Festival during a discussion on climate change after being upset over the news of Kobe Bryant's death.

Dia Mirza attended the Jaipur Literature Festival on Monday. The actress is an ardent believer of climate change and has spoken about the same on various occasions. Raising awareness about climate change on social media, Dia has seldom urged the netizens to act responsibly in order to prevent climate change and save the mother earth. Being an environmental philanthropist herself, Dia makes sure to follow what she preaches. The actress celebrated Ganesh Chathurthi with a clay eco-friendly Ganesha idol and denounced burning fire-crackers on Diwali.

On her visit to the literature festival, Dia participated in a discussion on climate change. The actress broke down midway as she addressed the issue. One shouldn't be afraid of shedding tears. Its good to express everything you feel, Dia said in her speech. Refusing to wipe her tears with a paper napkin, she said it is okay to be an empath. On being asked about the same later, Dia revealed that the news of American basketball icon Kobe Bryant's death had made her emotional.

#WATCH Actor Dia Mirza breaks down while speaking at the 'climate emergency' session during Jaipur Literature Festival; she says, "Don't hold back from being an empath". (27.1.20) pic.twitter.com/fyAgH3giL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

It was 3 am when the news alert popped up on her mobile screen. The actress had been following the basketball player for some time and was upset hearing about his accident. Her blood pressure was low which got her overwhelmed. Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were one of the nine people killed in the helicopter crash that took place a day ago in California. The chopper crashed into the hills above Calabasas which led to 9 casualties.

