Dia Mirza celebrates 19 years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein; Says ‘This one is very close to my heart’

As Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein completes 19 years of release, Dia Mirza shares a sweet message recalling her debut at the age of 19.
Mumbai
It was in 2001 when one of India’s brilliant actresses made her debut on the big screen. We are talking about former beauty queen Dia Mirza. She made her big Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein opposite R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. The movie went on to become a hit at the box office and while we were in awe of Saif’s swag and Madhavan’s love and style, it was difficult to take eyes off Dia’s simplicity and elegance.

Today, the movie completes 19 years of its theatrical release and on this milestone, Dia shared a beautiful video on micro-blogging site Twitter featuring the three lead actors. In the caption, the actress expressed her gratitude towards fans for showering immense love on the movie and stated that Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein will always be close to her heart. “I was all of 19 when this movie released. And for 19 years you’ve given us love. This one is very close to my heart. Celebrating this journey love #19YearsOfRHTDM #RHTDM,” Dia tweeted.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s tweet for Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein completing 19 years:

Interestingly, given the immense popularity of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, there are reports of a sequel to this 2011 release. It was reported that makers have liked the script and have approached Dia and R Madhavan to reprise their roles. A source told the tabloid, "The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena. The script is in the final stage of development." However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

Also Read: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein stars Dia Mirza and R Madhavan to reunite for film's sequel soon?

Credits :Dia Mirza Twitter

