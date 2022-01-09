Dia Mirza dances with daughter Samaira in matching outfits; See VIDEO

Dia Mirza has been treating her fans and loved ones with a lot of pictures of her family ever since she got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress is also bonding well with Samaira Rekhi, daughter of Vaibhav from his first marriage. The former beauty queen took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her weekend with Samaira. They were filmed as they danced together in matching outfits. It looked like a perfect weekend with family for Dia.

The mother-daughter duo was dancing to the famous song Bananza (Belly Dancer) by singer Akon. They twinned in printed violet pyjama sets and matched the steps of the song. Dia captioned the post as, "Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi (tiger face and white heart emojis). Thank you @samyuktanair @dandelion.india. #SundayFunday #SundayMood #SunsetKeDivane." Several celebrities including Smriti Khanna and Ayush Mehra also reacted to the post. Her fans also poured in love in the comment section.

See video by Dia Mirza here:

Recently, Dia had treated her fans with a glimpse of her son Avyaan Azaad while playing peek-a-boo with him. She had also shared a post on her social media handle as the first post of 2022 featuring her family including mother Deepa Mirza, Vaibhav and daughter Samaira.

Dia Mirza has worked in many movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others.

