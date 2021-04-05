Dia Mirza on discovering her pregnancy while planning wedding with Vaibhav: Marriage isn’t result of pregnancy

Dia Mirza, who recently announced her first pregnancy, has given a befitting reply to a user who questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement. Here’s what she had to say to the troll.

Actress Dia Mirza, who tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year, announced that she is expecting her first child last week in an Instagram post. While many congratulated the actress on embracing the motherhood bliss, some trolled her for the same. Recently, a user questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement and asked 'why she couldn't announce her pregnancy before the marriage.' The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star gave the troll a befitting reply and clarified that she did not marry Vaibhav because she was pregnant.

Commenting on her pregnancy announcement photo, an Instagram user wrote, “That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?.” Replying to this Dia said, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding.”

She added, “So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

“Only answering this because: 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair,” Dia concluded.

Take a look at Dia’s reply below:

Earlier, while sharing the happy news with the world, the Sanju star shared a picture of herself from her honeymoon in the Maldives. She wrote, “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

