Dia Mirza on divorce with husband Sahil Sangha: I derived strength from my parents’ separation 34 years ago

Dia Mirza opens up on her divorce with husband Sahil Sangha and says she derived strength from her parents’ separation 34 years ago. Dia believes that if she could deal with it at the age of 4 and a half, then she feels she can get through it at the age of 37 too.

Dia Mirza announced her separation with her husband Sahil Sangha on social media. The two mutually agreed to part ways, ending their four-year marriage. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot but things did not fall into place. In a joint statement they stated, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect."

Ever since Dia and Sahil's divorce, wherever the actress goes, people mention her separation with her husband. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she says that she wishes the media to move on now as she doesn't need a constant reminder about the same. Dia does not let the hurt take charge of her and keeps herself strong. She derives her strength from the time her parents divorced and reveals that if she could handle it at the age of 4 and a half, she was sure that she will be able to get through this at the age of 37 as well.

Dia Mirza has been an avid believer of social causes and environmental well-being. Excited to play her part in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, she revealed that she gave her nod without even enquiring about her character when director Anubhav Sinha narrated her the gist of the starrer. She plays Shivani Fonseca and is happy to have a film like Thappad in her filmography.

