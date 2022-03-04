Dia Mirza drops an adorable PIC of son Avyaan sleeping as she cuddles him

Dia Mirza is one of the most prettiest actresses in Bollywood. Her simplicity has won millions of hearts. Even her wedding which was nothing less than any dream yet again proved that one doesn’t need huge décor to make the day special. Well, now she is a mother and is completely enjoying this phase of her life. Her Instagram is filled with lifelong moments of her daughter and son. Keeping with the trend, the actress today shared another beautiful and adorable picture of her son Avyaan who is sleeping in his mother's arms.

In the picture, Dia, who is wearing a striped tee paired with pants, is seen holding her son in arms and lovingly looking at him. Avyaan is also taking a relaxing nap on his mother’s arm. The mother's son is posing in their drawing-room as the sun rays are falling on them. The actress has captioned the pictures as ‘Imagine @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane.” As soon as she shared the post, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gul Panag and many more dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Dia had shared a lot of pictures from her Coorg vacation where she celebrated Valentine Day with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

Take a look at the post here:

Dia had married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 14 last year. The couple dated each other for a while and then tied the knot in the presence of their respective families and close friends. Dia was last seen in Thappad co starring Taapsee Pannu.

