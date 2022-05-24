Dia Mirza ends the day with a BTS from Dhak Dhak sets; Shares PIC of her look in burqa

Dia Mirza is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She has worked in several hit movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others. The actress is making headlines these days for her upcoming project Dhak Dhak. The film is Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming production and also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. And, ever since the film went on the floor, Dia has been sharing some priceless behind the scene photos from the sets of the movie.

Speaking of which, the team of Dhak Dhak is currently in Delhi to shoot a schedule. Dia Mirza ended the day with a beautiful behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo from the sets. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a Burqa, which is reportedly, her look in the Dhak Dhak. Dia looked every inch beautiful in the snap, which she shared in the stories section of Instagram. While sharing the photo. Dia wrote, “#DhakDhak Journey Lage Raho.”

See Dia Mirza's post here:

Earlier, she shared a BTS picture featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the picture, the actress can be seen hugging Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is also her co-actress in the film. Sharing the picture, the Thappad actress wrote: "Safar mein na suffer karne ka ek hee ilaaj hain. Pyaar. Temperature on the day was only 47degrees!!! #DhakDhakJourney #BTS #TravelWithDee."

Talking about the film Dhak Dhak, it is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Tarun Dudeja.

