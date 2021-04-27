Dia Mirza expresses gratitude towards frontline workers during COVID 19: My heart goes out to each of you

As COVID 19 pandemic continues to affect the normal lives, Dia Mirza has hailed the selfless services of the frontline workers.

India is witnessing a tough time these days as the nation is grappling with the COVID 19 pandemic that has claimed lakhs of lives to far. And the pandemic doesn’t seem to end anytime soon as the cases continue to rise with every passing day. Amid this, the doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers etc, who have been touted has frontline workers, have emerged as real heroes of the nation and are working selflessly to save as many lives as they can.

Expressing her gratitude towards these frontline workers, Dia Mirza hailed the doctors and nurses for their incredible work. The former beauty queen stated that she understands how difficult it is for the frontline workers and that her heart goes out to them. “Witnessing this tragedy & trying to help people from a distance is so hard, I cannot imagine how tough this must be for doctors, nurses, ward attendants, ambulance drivers and all those working in the health care sector. My heart goes out to each of you. GRATEFUL #COVID19India,” Dia wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s tweet:

Witnessing this tragedy & trying to help people from a distance is so hard, I cannot imagine how tough this must be for doctors, nurses, ward attendants, ambulance drivers and all those working in the health care sector. My heart goes out to each of you. GRATEFUL #COVID19India — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, several celebrities have also been taking to social media and raising awareness about the deadly virus and the resources required during the ongoing trying times. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had also hailed frontline workers and wrote, “Let’s go Mumbai! Grateful to the COVID warriors (frontline worker) who are saving our beloved city! #heroes. Be safe, be kind.. United we stand.. Love and strength to all of us! May God bless us.”

