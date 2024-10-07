Dia Mirza expresses gratitude to Mumbai Police for taking ‘swift action’ in missing person complaint; ‘We are most...'

Actress Dia Mirza recently took to social media to express her appreciation for the Mumbai Police's quick response to a missing person report filed by her family. She posted photos alongside police officials, conveying her sincere thanks through a heartfelt message. She wrote, “We are most grateful for your empathy.”

Dia Mirza took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her gratitude, thanking the Mumbai Police for their prompt response to the missing person complaint. She wrote, “Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for the swift action taken for the missing person complaint. We are most grateful for your empathy.”

The actress also implied that the missing person was connected to her household staff, whom she regards as family. She shared that her house help is now deeply relieved and thankful for the swift resolution. Nevertheless, Dia chose not to disclose any additional details regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the individual who was missing. Social media users expressed their delight at Dia's recognition of the police's efforts, applauding her for appreciating their commitment to serving the community.

Earlier, Dia Mirza took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's birthday with a touching tribute. In her heartfelt message, she expressed gratitude for his unwavering support and the joy he brings to those around him. She urged him to take time for self-appreciation, recognizing his dedication and hard work. Her words beautifully conveyed her deep love and pride in him, highlighting their strong connection.

Advertisement

To commemorate the special day, the actress shared a lovely photo collection. The first image captures Vaibhav Rekhi donning sunglasses while enjoying a boat ride. Another shows Dia warmly embracing him during what seems to be a safari, with Vaibhav holding a camera. The carousel also features a nostalgic childhood photo of her stepdaughter Samaira alongside Vaibhav, a sweet moment with their son Avyaan, and a heartwarming family portrait that encapsulates their bond.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza was last seen in the series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which delves into the harrowing events surrounding the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, Pankaj Kapur, and Patralekhaa. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, known for his powerful films like Mulk, Thappad, Article 15, and Bheed, this mini-series also marks his debut in the OTT space, bringing his storytelling prowess to a new platform.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza drops UNSEEN pics with son Avyaan, daughter Samaira to celebrate husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s birthday; Pens heartfelt note ‘You work too hard’