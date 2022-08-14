Dia Mirza exudes joy as she holds baby Avyaan in her arms, shares beautiful PIC from Goa

Dia Mirza is one of the most charming and popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has not only impressed the audience and her fans with her performances on the silver screen, but her beauty has had them mesmerized and in awe of her for years. The former beauty queen is quite active on her social media space and often treats her fans and followers to little sneak peeks of her life every now and then, while the latter keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Dia took to her Instagram space yet again and treated her fans to a new picture with her little baby Avyaan, and you should not miss it!

Dia Mirza poses with baby Avyaan

A couple of hours back, The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and dropped a new photo of her with her baby, as they spent time in Goa. In the picture, Dia can be seen holding Avyaan in her arms, while the mother-son duo stood by the sea. The actress can be seen looking simple gorgeous in her maroon, green, and orange maxi dress. Her hair was left open, and she had little to no makeup on. Little Avyaan, on the other hand, was seen in a blue and white striped onesie looking extremely adorable. He had a huge smile on his face as mumma Dia looked at him.

Sharing the photo, Dia captioned the post with a slew of cute emojis.

Take a look:

In the meanwhile, Dia will soon make a comeback to films with her upcoming project Dhak Dhak. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the adventure film is based on a female road trip and will see the four ladies as protagonists, gearing up for the ride of their lifetime.

The film is produced by Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films Productions in collaboration with BLM Pictures. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi celebrate son Avyaan's 1st birthday, reveal he underwent 2 life-saving surgeries