Dia Mirza felt ‘Dhak Dhak’ while driving bike on set; says ‘It's beyond just riding’

Dia Mirza is a beautiful human being, a humanitarian, and an actor who stole our hearts with her debut movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, back in 2001. Since then, she has worked in several movies. However, when she started shooting for Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak, it helped the 42-year-old actress learn a new skill. A while ago, she shared glimpses of her learning to ride a bike for the movie.

Dia Mirza shares glimpses of her riding a bike for Dhak Dhak

Taking to Instagram, actress Dia Mirza shared multiple visuals of her riding a bike like a professional. In the first picture, she can be seen all geared up, riding a bike on the high-altitude roads of Leh-Ladakh. Next up is her off-roading her way through the sand and stone-covered path. In the next images from the film, one can see how dedicated she is to her craft.

Further on, the Bheed actress also shared videos of her learning how to ride a bike in Mumbai from a trained female. With a big smile and belief in herself, she finally aces the skill and adds another feather to her cap.

Sharing the visuals, she penned, “Is it the #DhakDhak that each of us felt on our bikes that each of you that has watched and loved the film is feeling? This global trend over 10 days on #Netflix is testimony to the fact that what we feel truthfully transcends all barriers. Slides 6 and 7 are from bike lessons done in Mumbai. Being able to do this is beyond just riding a bike. Ask a woman. May every person discover the joy of discovering our true self.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Back in May 2021, Dia Mirza was blessed with a baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. And less than a year after giving birth to her son, she became a part of Dhak Dhak. Sharing how much the film matters to her, she told Bollywood Hungama, “I had just given birth to my child. He was less than a year old when we were shooting for this film. I can’t tell you at how many levels this film has spoken to me.”

ALSO READ: Dhak Dhak OTT Release: When and where to watch Ratna Pathak, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer