Dia Mirza gets clicked with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi as they step out for a mid-week dinner date; PICS

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former beauty queen has featured in quite a few movies in her career in showbiz. Apart from her stints in films, the actress has also mesmerized the audience with her beauty, grace, and charm onscreen and offscreen. She is often papped whenever she steps out in the city and tonight was no different. Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi were spotted by the media personnel as they stepped out in the city for a dinner date.

Some time back, Dia and Vaibhav were clicked by the shutterbugs as they were left a restaurant post their mid-week dinner date in the city. Dia kept her outfit of the night colourful, fashionable, and yet effortless as she donned a red and pink maxi dress. Her hair was left open, and her makeup looked flawless and subtle. She smiled at the cameras while the paps clicked her from a distance. Vaibhav Rekhi, on the other hand, looked quite suave in his casual shirt and trousers.

Take a look at Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s pictures:

Recently, Dia had made the headlines as she had shared a beautiful pic of her son Avyaan Azad. The actress, who is enjoying every bit of her motherhood life, shared a pic of her little munchkin wherein he was seen sleeping in his mother’s arm. It was indeed a priceless moment and Dia couldn’t take her eyes off Avyaan. The former beauty queen had captioned the post as ‘Imagine @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane.”

