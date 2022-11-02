Dia Mirza gets nostalgic as Priyanka Chopra shares new PICS from her 'home' in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra has returned to India after a long gap of 3 years and she is making the most of the time. This visit is extra special to her Indian fans as this marks her first trip to India after she and her husband-singer Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy earlier this year. To note, Priyanka lives in the United States, with Nick and their daughter, Malti. On Tuesday, the Bajirao Mastani actress treated her fans to some stunning pictures on her social media handle.

Priyanka shared the photos on her Instagram handle and captioned them: "Home. Looking forward to the next few days…" In it, the actress can be seen chilling by the hotel window in Mumbai as she sported a blue and black tie and dye ensemble. PeeCee's photos reminded Dia Mirza of their Miss India days and she commented: "Imagine, this hotel was home for the two of us for weeks! Welcome back." In 2000, Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific, and Priyanka won the Miss World title. Apart from Dia, Preity Zinta wrote: "Omg u jet setter! Ur already there." Nick Jonas, Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre, and others also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Priyanka Chopra to meet Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has learned that the actress will be meeting filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for discussing possible collaborations during her visit. “Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward. However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit,” informed a source.

Priyanka Chopra work front

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Prime Video's web series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden and the Hollywood film It's All Coming Back to Me. Next, she will be seen in the highly anticipated Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.