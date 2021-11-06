Dia Mirza gives an adorable glimpse of son Avyaan in her Saturday night post; Check it out

Actress Dia Mirza on Saturday took to her social media handle and shared an adorable glimpse of her son Avyaan and it will surely end your day at a sweet note. In Dia’s post, Avyaan can be seen sleeping in his beautiful crib with rattles attached to it. The actress didn't reveal Avyaan’s face, although she gave a glimpse of his side face. Sharing the post, Dia wrote, “No place I’d rather be this Saturday night.”

Two days back, Dia took to her gram and shared a picture on Diwali featuring herself along with her husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Avyaan and daughter Samaira. Dia was dressed in a yellow salwar suit while Avyaan wore a printed white T-shirt paired with red pants. Vaibhav wore a red kurta, while Samaira wore a printed multi-colored salwar suit. Sharing the picture, Dia had written, "Happy Diwali from our family to yours (earthen lamp emoji). May darkness be dispelled by the light of love, kindness, peace and wisdom (yellow heart and hugging face emojis). #HappyDiwali #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

Take a look:

Earlier this month, speaking with Hindustan Times about Avyaan’s first Diwali Dia had said, "It is overwhelming to see Avyaan celebrate his first Diwali after all the challenges he had to overcome this year. He is truly a little champ and it has been so enriching to see him deal with everything that came his way with a big smile and such a pure, joyful spirit.”

It was in July 2021 that Dia shared a special message on social media with the first photo of her son Avyaan and informed that she and Vaibhav became parents on May 14, 2021. However, their son was in the hospital NICU for a few weeks due to premature birth. The actress tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate ceremony.