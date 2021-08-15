Dia Mirza gives a glimpse of her baby Avyaan holding the Indian flag; Priyanka Chopra has THIS reaction

Dia Mirza recently stepped into motherhood after the arrival of her baby boy. Well, fans have been waiting to see her baby boy ever since, but the actress continues to create mystery around her little one's face as she posted a picture of Avyaan's hands holding the Indian flag. Dia wished her followers on Independence Day with this cute picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia Mirza shared a glimpse of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi's hands that rose in the air as the little bundle of joy held the Indian flag. It is probably one of the cutest pictures on Instagram today. The actress wished all her fans on the 75th Independence Day with this adorable picture. Sharing this pic, Dia wrote, "May you always be Azaad Avyaan". Even Jonas could not hold back from commenting on this picture.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to the comments section and posted a heart emoji with an evil eye emoji. Indeed the picture is cute. Many others, including Tahira Kashyap, took to the comments section to shower love on the picture too.

On July 14, Dia Mirza and hubby Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child together. Sharing a picture of her tiny tot's fingers, she announced that her baby boy would be called Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. She had also informed everyone that her baby was premature and hence was kept in the prenatal ICU for some time after he was born.

