Dia Mirza gives a glimpse of her first Diwali celebration with Vaibhav Rekhi & son Avyaan & it is sheer love

It is Diwali today and the nation is taken over by the festive vibe. Everyone is celebrating this festival of light in their own way. Be it commoners or celebs, the social media is inundated with pics from Diwali celebrations. Amid this, Dia Mira has made the headlines as she is celebrating her first Diwali with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. To note, the former beauty queen had tied the knot with beau Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year and they were blessed with a baby boy in May.

Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a perfect family picture giving a glimpse of their first Diwali celebration. In the pic, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress was seen posing with Vaibhav’s daughter Samaira and was holding her little munchkin in her arms. Needless to say, Dia was looking stunning in her yellow kurta with golden embroidery. She captioned the image as, “Happy Diwali from our family to yours. May darkness be dispelled by the light of love, kindness, peace and wisdom. #HappyDiwali #SunsetKeDiVaNe”

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post:

Meanwhile, Dia had earlier opened up on celebrating her first Diwali with her son Avyaan and told Hindustan Times, “It is overwhelming to see Avyaan celebrate his first Diwali after all the challenges he had to overcome this year. He is truly a little champ and it has been so enriching to see him deal with everything that came his way with a big smile. He is such a pure, joyful spirit”.