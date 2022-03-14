Dia Mirza gives a glimpse of her perfect Sunday with Vaibhav Rekhi, Avyaan and it’s all about love & nature

Dia Mirza is a true-blue nature lover and she has proved it time and again. She is often seen raising awareness about saving the environment and doesn’t miss a chance to spend time with nature. In fact, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress even shares pics of the same on social media which are a treat for the fans. And looks like, Dia is inculcating similar values in her son Avyaan Azaad. This was evident as the former beauty queen gave a glimpse of her perfect Sunday with Avyaan and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia shared a beautiful pic of Avyaan who was all smiles as mommy dearest held him up in the air. The pic spoke volumes about mother and son’s unconditional love. Interestingly, the mother and son had turned muse for Vaibhav as they enjoyed some quality time together. She captioned the image as, “Sunday #SunsetKeDivane”. Soon, Saiyami Kher and Zoya Akhtar took to the comment section to drop hearts for the mother-son duo. Dia also shared a pic of herself sitting in a garden with Avyaan and captioned it as, “Earthing”. The next pic featured the shadow of the trio falling on the ground as Vaibhav, Dia and Avyaan posed together as the perfect family.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post:

For the uninitiated, Dia had married Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in February last year. The couple had welcomed son Avyaan in May 2021 and ever since then, Dia has been treating fans with adorable pics with the little munchkin along with sharing his little milestones on social media.

