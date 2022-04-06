Dia Mirza gives a glimpse of her time in nature with Vaibhav Rekhi; Shares a thought-provoking caption

Dia Mirza has been a nature lover and is often seen raising awareness about protecting nature. In fact, Dia often takes time off her daily routine and makes sure to spend time with nature. The former beauty queen, who is quite active on social media, also makes sure to give a glimpse of her beautiful moments with nature. And now, Dia has shared some more pics of herself wherein she was seen embracing mother nature with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

Taking to her Instagram account, Dia posted pics wherein he was seen dressed in a grey outfit with a hue of brown print at the bottom. She had completed her look with a brown sandal, a hat and a sling bag. She was seen posing with Vaibhav who looked dapper in a white t-shirt and trousers. In the caption, Dia emphasised on spending time with nature. She wrote, “What makes us happy? Nature. What makes us mindful? Nature. What heals us? Nature. Make time #ForNature everyday. Because we are nature. Only when we move away from nature do we lose balance and ourselves.”

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post:

Meanwhile, Dia has been winning hearts as she is often seen sharing her motherhood journey on social media. To note, the actress has embraced motherhood for the first time post the birth of her son Avyaan Azad in May last year. Ever since then, she has been sharing adorable pics with her little munchkin which are a treat to the fans.

