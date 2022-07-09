Dia Mirza gives a glimpse of the night shoot of her film 'Dhak Dhak'; Check here

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She has worked in several hit movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others. The former beauty pageant is making headlines these days for her upcoming project Dhak Dhak. The film is Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming production and also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.

Just a while ago, Dia gave a glimpse of the night shift schedule of her shooting of Dhak Dhak. She shared her picture in the stories section of Instagram in which she could be seen visibly sleepy. Earlier, the Dhak Dhak team went to Ladakh to shoot the schedule and Dia filled the social media with the gorgeous pictures of the Valley.

Check Dia's post here:

Talking about the film Dhak Dhak, it is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Recently, Dia, who had turned 40 in December last year, spoke about Ageism in Bollywood and said that the kind of roles she is getting presently makes her feel 'liberated and empowered'.

“Ageism is something that we have to contend with and I am glad the opportunities that are coming my way today in so many ways have fixed this problem,” Dia was quoted as saying. The Thappad actress also stated that with every powerful character coming her way now, she is challenging the norm which limited women over 35 years of age to play certain roles. The Sanju actress further asserted, “It is a powerful recognition and intervention that I am playing the best parts of my life now when I am 40. This is just so amazing, liberating, empowering, and wonderful”.

