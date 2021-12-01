Dia Mirza has THIS special wish for her 40th birthday instead of throwing a big party

Dia Mirza is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. We might not see her that often on the silver screen but that has not kept her away from the limelight. Dia still manages to be in the limelight with whatever happens in her personal life. Well, the actress, who recently stepped into motherhood, will soon be turning 40. And this year, on her birthday, the RHTDM actress has a special wish. Dia, who has been a voice of change for the protection and conservation of the environment, wishes for something different for her birthday.

According to an interview in Hindustan Times, Dia Mirza has revealed that this year she does not wish to throw a big party. Instead, she intends to help the bereaved families of the country’s forest guard who lost their lives amid the pandemic. “I appeal to everyone to join me, donate for the cause and help ensure a safe future for the families of those who gave up their lives to protect our forests. This year, around March and June, the country lost more than 500 of these conservation heroes to Covid-19,” she shares. She further added that “most of them were aged between 30-50 years.”

Reportedly, Dia Mirza will be donating Rs 40 lakh and wants all her fans to help her maximise the impact. She reveals, “Beginning with my 40th birthday this year, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day and hope that you will contribute alongside me to the best of your abilities.”

The actress further adds, “The sudden demise of such committed people is not only heart-wrenching but a blow to nature’s conservation. The least we can do now is to recognise their services and stand in support of the young families they leave behind.”

Meanwhile, talking about Dia, she is currently enjoying motherhood. We often see glimpses of her newborn Avyaan on her social media. In fact, Dia recently celebrated her first Diwali with the tiny tot and revealed that she is overwhelmed to see him celebrate his first festival of lights.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza gives an adorable glimpse of son Avyaan in her Saturday night post; Check it out