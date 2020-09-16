Dia Mirza, Hema Malini back Jaya Bachchan; BJP MP says, 'feel hurt' when industry is pulled down
Bollywood celebs have come out in support of Jaya Bachchan's stance in the Rajya Sabha when she condemned the Bollywood drug nexus and said that the entire industry's image cannot be tarnished because of a few people. After Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza and actor-BJP MP Hema Malini have also come out in support of Jaya Bachchan.
Speaking to NDTV, Hema Malini, though not in the same political party as Jaya, said, "I want to tell people, Bollywood beautiful place, a creative world, it is an art and culture industry... I feel very hurt when I hear people talking so bad about it, about drugs and things like that...Where doesn't it happen? But if there is a stain, you wash it off and it goes. The stain on Bollywood will also go."
She added that the industry has given the world many great artistes and it cannot be "pulled down" in a minute. "So many great artistes... matinee idols were gods in human form. People used to wonder whether they were artistes or God. Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Amit-ji (Amitabh Bachchan) they are all examples of Bollywood luminaries who made Bollywood synonymous with everything Indian. Bollywood is India. I can't take it when they ridicule our industry like this."
Dia Mirza also echoed similar sentiments and said, "Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable."
Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable.
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 15, 2020
On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan said during the Parliament's monsoon session that vilification of the entertainment industry must come to an end. She said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."
ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's comment in Parliament: I'm just a son of a priest who crawled his way up
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Oh, Lord! Dia, not you! Kareena actually yelled at Dia at a concert telling her that Kareena’s maid made more money than her. What a silly girl!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra and amitabh were gods for Hema. All of them womanizers who treated the women in their life with no respect. Need we say more about the industry.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Hema taught us that it's ok to get involved with someone else husband. Shameless.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
hema is the most selfish and autocratic woman...life made her like that but she shd shut her mouth up sometimes seeing public support
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Guys boycott dia mirza. She is talking on both sides. Gud ur hubby left u dia. U r a sick-minded woman. Just pray ur current bf doesn't leave u either. Dumbo
Anonymous 2 hours ago
How will watch Dia movies ? Only dumb who support mediocrity ! Dia is ZERO TALENT !
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Dia why dont u first handle ur personal life mess Then support others First support yourself na Shameless lady
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Bollywood is very good. Period. Haters are just barking here.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Hemaji, whatever you are today is because of the public and as member of lol Sabha you represent the public not Bollywood. Don’t suppress the truth. Be bold
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Hate Hema now!!!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Hemaji ne apne paon PE kulhari maar li aaj. She has lost her credibility in the public eye. Get lost Hema.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Dream girl or drugs girl?
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Hema like to suck up to Amitabh and Jaya,
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Hema’s daughters are talentless too. We all know of flop Esha Deol. Ugly Esha and her painful acting. Shittiest product of nepotism
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Hema snatched someone else’s husband. Good that Sunny Bobby don’t accept her publicly. A woman with no morals and values. She will obviously support the wrong doers. What else can we expect from a woman like her.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hema is another uneducated fool. Uses people
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hypocrite Hema has shown her true colors. Selfish bimbo
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hema is a coward who never demanded justice for Kangana or SSR.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hema Thoo Thoo
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hema is frustrated because Dharmendra never publicly acknowledged her
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hema is an insult to the BJP. She is anti national as she is standing by the criminals of Bollywood.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hema should be banned from Ayodhya
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hema has lost the respect of the citizens who made her a star. She is just another spineless woman who sides and supports the drug cartel and murderers
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Hema says whatever she is today is because of Bollywood. Public watched her films not Bollywood. Whatever Hema is today is becaof the audience.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
If the plate has drugs, then the w"hole" plate needs to go! Jaya madam, you are in Parliament because of and need to speak there as a representative of the people and not of Bollywood, Shame on you to espouse the cause of Udta Bollywood that is pivotal in Udta India, only so that you can continue to fill your overfull thali!And the onus is higher on the so called Bollywood "Stars" & "Idols" , as the youth unfortunately emulate them. If the thali (includes gaddi) go, then Bollywood ko to aap dhundti re jayengi !!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Isha and shweta both are know druggies. Now you guys can understand these 2 understanding mothers.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Sorry but I just hate hate hemaji‘s depressive voice! and diya who? your past honey... no one cares about your opinion... this generation doesn’t even know you! stop chaploosi, you won’t get a second chance to give Flop movies and get on our nerves!
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Want Isha deyol a big junkie ??
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Diya again hogging for her 2sec fame.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Hema neglected by her husband's family and Jaya neglected by her husband.they have to support each other.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Industry is a dirty corrupt place
Anonymous 8 hours ago
This has been called Diya always wants to be news by posting crap online.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Hema aunty your flop daughter is /was a big druggie. Your welcome.