Dia Mirza, Hema Malini back Jaya Bachchan; BJP MP says, 'feel hurt' when industry is pulled down

Bollywood celebs have come out in support of 's stance in the Rajya Sabha when she condemned the Bollywood drug nexus and said that the entire industry's image cannot be tarnished because of a few people. After , and Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza and actor-BJP MP Hema Malini have also come out in support of Jaya Bachchan.

Speaking to NDTV, Hema Malini, though not in the same political party as Jaya, said, "I want to tell people, Bollywood beautiful place, a creative world, it is an art and culture industry... I feel very hurt when I hear people talking so bad about it, about drugs and things like that...Where doesn't it happen? But if there is a stain, you wash it off and it goes. The stain on Bollywood will also go."

She added that the industry has given the world many great artistes and it cannot be "pulled down" in a minute. "So many great artistes... matinee idols were gods in human form. People used to wonder whether they were artistes or God. Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Amit-ji (Amitabh Bachchan) they are all examples of Bollywood luminaries who made Bollywood synonymous with everything Indian. Bollywood is India. I can't take it when they ridicule our industry like this."

Dia Mirza also echoed similar sentiments and said, "Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable."

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan said during the Parliament's monsoon session that vilification of the entertainment industry must come to an end. She said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."

