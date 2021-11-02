Dia Mirza on her first Diwali with son Avyaan: It’s overwhelming after all the challenges he had to overcome

Dia Mirza has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, she has embraced motherhood for the first time early this year and is currently enjoying her time with her son Avyaan. Interestingly, the former beauty queen is often seen teasing fans with beautiful glimpses of her little munchkin. And while Diwali is around the corner, all eyes are on the new mommy after all it will mark Avyaan’s first Diwali and the Dia seems to be quite ecstatic about it.

Talking about the same, Dia told Hindustan Times, “It is overwhelming to see Avyaan celebrate his first Diwali after all the challenges he had to overcome this year. He is truly a little champ and it has been so enriching to see him deal with everything that came his way with a big smile. He is such a pure, joyful spirit”. For the uninitiated, Dia gave birth to her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi via an emergency C-section on May 14. However, she faced several health challenges before the baby could finally be home.

Adding on to this, Dia asserted, “I hope, as adults, we too can go back to this state of innocence and put our trust in the universe. Both Vaibhav and I are truly grateful that we are sharing our very first Diwali with Avyaan”. Meanwhile, Dia Mirza has mentioned that their festivities will be sustainable, green and mindful of the environment and wants to inculcate similar values in her son.

