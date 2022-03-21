Dia Mirza holds baby Avyaan close as mother and son get papped in the city; PICS

Every day the paparazzi spot celebrities from the entertainment industry as and when they step out in the city. Be it at the airport and outside gyms, or studios and posh restaurants, the shutterbugs are everywhere to click celebs from the film and television industry. Well, today was no different, as the paps photographed Bollywood actress Dia Mirza along with her baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, as the mother and son duo stepped out in the city.

This afternoon, Dia was spotted with her mother and baby boy Avyaan at Foodhall in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actress was seen donning comfortable casuals which featured a white tee-shirt along with a light blue denim pants. Her hair was tied in ponytail, and she opted for a minimal makeup look. The actress completed her look with a pair of grey shoes, a mouth mask, and a big tote bag, which she carried on her shoulders. Dia was seen carrying baby Avyaan in an adjustable baby carrier. As the paps addressed Dia, she smiled and acknowledged them as well.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s and her baby Avyaan’s pictures:

\

Last week, Dia took to her social media space and shared an adorable picture of her with baby Avyaan and husband Vaibhav Rekhi, as they spent a lazy Sunday together. The actress had tied the knot with Vaibhav on February 15, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at her own house. They welcomed their son Avyaan last year prematurely, after which she and Avyaan were in the hospital for a while.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza shares a beautiful pic with Vaibhav Rekhi as she ends her vacation on a happy note