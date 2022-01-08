Dia Mirza holds son Avyaan close to her as she makes FIRST public appearance with him; PICS

Ever since Dia Mirza has stepped into motherhood, all eyes are on her and her baby. The actress often keeps sharing a sneak peek of her tiny tot on her Instagram and keeps teasing her fans with his cute glimpses. But, it was only yesterday that she revealed Avyaan Azaad Rekhi’s face on her Instagram stories and today the actress made her first public appearance with her bundle of joy. Dia was papped heading out of a clinic in Mumbai as she held her baby close.

In the pictures, we can see Dia Mirza wearing a grey tee over her black ankle-length tights. She tied her hair in a single ponytail and wore black flat footwear. Dia also covered her face with a white coloured mask. Talking about Avyaan, he was wrapped completely in a white blanket kind of cloth that had faint animal prints on it. He was also wearing a cap and that too had several animals on it. Dia held Avyaan close to her the entire time from the moment she stepped out of the clinic till the time she sat in her car.

Take a look:

Yesterday, Dia Mirza shared an Instagram story featuring her son playing peek-a-boo with a toy. In the video, Avyaan can be seen taking the toy from Dia’s hand and then looking at her from beneath it. While sharing the video, Dia wrote, “Peek-a-boo!!! Playtime.” She finished her caption with a few emojis. Actor Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child together, Avyaan Azaad in May 2021.

