Dia Mirza hopes son Avyaan & daughter Samaira ‘live free’ in a special Children’s Day wish for them; PIC

Dia Mirza is currently enjoying one of the most beautiful phases of her life as she recently became a mom to her newborn son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The actress keeps sharing glimpses of her tiny tot and making her fans go aww. We have all seen her bond with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira and it wouldn’t be wrong to term them as one of the cutest mother-daughter duos. Today on Children’s Day the actress shared a pic of her little bundle of joy and daughter Samairaas she posted a special wish for them.