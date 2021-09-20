Dia Mirza is hubby Vaibhav Rekhi's 'Monday Motivation' and his latest post is full of love

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are head over heels in love with each other and they proved it time and again. The couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony in February this year and are currently enjoying parenthood together post the arrival of their Avyaan. Amid their busy yet happy life, Dia and Vaibhav never miss a chance to express their love for each other and often share some mushy posts on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, Vaibhav’s recent post speaks volumes about the unconditional love he has for the former beauty queen.

Taking his Instagram handle, Vaibhav shared a beautiful pic of Dia Mirza wherein she was dressed in a white coloured net top paired with white spaghetti. The former beauty queen was flaunting her semi curled hairdo and was sporting a minimal make up look. Vaibhav had captioned the image as, “Monday motivation or some such…@diazmirzaofficial” along with smiling face with hearts emoticons. Vaibhav’s adorable gesture did leave the Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge actress overwhelmed and blushing and she reshared the post with a caption “Awww”.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post:

Meanwhile, Dia is enjoying her journey of motherhood with her four month old son and often treat fans with heartwarming posts. She penned a heartfelt post for her Avyaan as she welcomed him home and wrote, “Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are”.

