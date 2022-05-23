Dia Mirza hugs Fatima Sana Shaikh in BTS PIC from Dhak Dhak sets; Raves about Noida's temperature

Dia Mirza on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture of her from the sets of 'Dhak Dhak' in Greater Noida. In the picture, the actress can be seen hugging Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is also her co-actress in the film. Sharing the picture, the Thappad actress wrote: "Safar mein na suffer karne ka ek hee ilaaj hain. Pyaar. Temperature on the day was only 47degrees!!! #DhakDhakJourney #BTS #TravelWithDee."

Dia Mirza had been shooting for 'Dhak Dhak' in Greater Noida. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the adventure film is based on a female road trip and will see Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi as protagonists, gearing up for the ride of their lifetime.

The makers of the film had recently shared the first look of the film on social media. Taapsee Pannu, who is producing the film, took to Instagram Stories late Friday night to share an update about the movie. She captioned the post: "We have begun this journey!"as she shared the look of Shah, Shaikh, Mirza and Sanghi. The leading ladies, however, looked strong, uber cool and fierce." The ‘Dhak Dhak’ team has also created a special page on Instagram to keep the audiences and fans updated about their journey from the very beginning.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Dia had shared an incident of inconvenience caused by an airline when she was flying to Delhi last night. The airline’s flight bound for Delhi got diverted to Jaipur and then got cancelled because of bad weather in the national capital. Dia, along with several other passengers, had raised complaints about the airline as they were left stranded without assistance and no food and water for hours.

‘Dhak Dhak’ is produced by Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banner of Viacom18 Studios and Outsiders Films Productions in collaboration with BLM Pictures. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja.

