Dia Mirza lauds Mira Rajput’s initiative to accelerate COVID 19 relief amid spike in cases

Mira Rajput hosted an Instagram live session to promote a COVID 19 relief fundraiser. Dia Mirza showed her support for the star's fundraiser on Instagram.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has created havoc in the country. Lakhs of people are losing their loved ones and the healthcare system has been in shambles. With the lack of medical facilities, several celebrities have taken to their social media handles to raise awareness about the gravity of the situation. Many actors and actresses have also engaged in humanitarian work by offering aid during these trying times and arranging for medical supplies like Oxygen concentrators and hospital beds for those in need.

Recently, Mira Rajput hosted an Instagram live session to promote a COVID 19 relief fundraiser started by her sister and brother-in-law, Noor and Mohnish Wadhwani. The actress explained how the initiatives 'Breathe For India' and 'Billion Breath Movement' will support the mobilisation of Oxygen supply with the help of funds. also showed his support for the movement by sharing a link to the fundraiser page on his Instagram handle. also praised the star for the initiative with a heartfelt message, "Together we are stronger. With every breath we take, we have India in our hearts, our thoughts, and our prayers. We #BreatheForIndia. #BillionBreathMovement Great initiative by @mira.kapoor."

Now, Dia Mirza also showed her support for Mira’s initiative by sharing her video on her Instagram story.

Take a look at Dia Mirza's Instagram story:

Meanwhile, Dia also expressed her gratitude for frontline workers who are risking their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress took to her Twitter handle to hail doctors and nurses for their extraordinary work.

