Dia Mirza looks absolutely beautiful in PHOTOS clicked by hubby Vaibhav Rekhi as they vacay in the Maldives

Dia Mirza has left fans gushing over her as she shared pictures from her beach vacation. The actress is with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi as they are enjoying some quality time.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Only close friends, family members made it to the guest list. Dia Mirza’s wedding look was the talk of the town as the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in red and gold silk saree. Her gorgeous makeup and mesmerising look are still the talk among many young brides. And now after a month of celebrations, the newly married couple has jetted off to beach destination Maldives for a much-needed vacation.

The couple is spending some quality time in the lap of nature. Dia Mirza has been sharing pictures on her Instagram which are clicked by Vaibhav Rekhi. The actress captioned it as ‘The Indian Ocean and the incredible people at @TravelWithJourneyLabel @jamanafaru_maldives beckoned and here we are, in absolute paradise..Enjoying the most INCREDIBLE hospitality…Every moment here so far has been pure joy..Thank you @divyabydivyaanand for this handcrafted beauty. Styled by @theiatekchandaney, assisted by @jia.chauhan. Photos by Him.” Dia Mirza is looking beautiful in every click and she proudly credited her hubby for the same.

In the pictures, Dia is seen soaking up Maldivian vibes. She is seen wearing a turquoise blue coloured bikini paired with a throw-over.

Dia and Vaibhav broke many stereotypes at their wedding. They said a complete no to the bidaai and kanyadaan rituals and also had a woman priest officiate their wedding rituals. The photos from their wedding took the internet by storm. A video of Vaibhav's daughter walking in front of Dia on the aisle holding a placard reading 'Papa's Girls' went viral. The couple also came out to distribute sweets among the media and paparazzi after they got hitched.

Credits :Dia Mirza Instagram

