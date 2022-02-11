Dia Mirza looks picture-perfect as she soaks in the golden hour sunlight and enjoys a cup of chai

Dia Mirza is one of the most popular celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former beauty queen continues to woo fans with her charm, beauty, and grace. Dia is quite active on social media where she treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Netizens swoon over her, while they keep coming back for more as well. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Dia took to her Instagram space yet again and posted yet another picture and you shouldn’t miss it at all!

Sometime back, Dia took to the photo-and-video sharing application and dropped a new picture in which she can be seen sitting outside as the golden hour sunlight shines on her. The actress looks absolutely radiant in the picture as she enjoys some quality time in the sunset with a cup of chai. She can be seen cosily dressed in stylish winter clothing and her hair is kept open. Sharing this picture, Dia captioned the post with a sweet line that read, “Mountains are calling (heart and sunset emoji) Also, it’s chai time! #FridayFlashback #SunsetKeDiVane”.

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments from netizens.

Take a look:

Recently, Dia posted a few adorable pictures with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in which she can be seen holding him in a carrier, as the little one enjoys some time amidst nature’s lap. For the unversed, Avyaan is Dia’s son with her businessman-husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple also has an elder child, Samaira Rekhi, who is Vaibhav’s daughter from his first marriage.

