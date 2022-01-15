Dia Mirza marks the 5 months milestone of son Avyaan with an adorable video

Dia Mirza embraced motherhood last year, after welcoming Avyaan Azaad Rekhi into her life. The actress has been on cloud 9 ever since and she’s been having a gala time with her little bundle of joy. An avid social media user, Dia has been sharing adorable glimpses of her tiny tot with her fans. Recently, the star celebrated a special occasion related to her son. On Saturday, Dia marked the 5-month milestone in Avyaan’s life by sharing a super adorable video on Instagram.

The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a cute video on Avyaan in which he is seen playing with toys. The short video is accompanied by a joyous tone that perfectly adds to the feels of the celebration. The video sees the little munchkin resting in a room on a fabric mat, as he happily plays with star, cloud and moon-shaped toys. Dressed in blue jammies, Avyaan enjoys his time playing with the toys.

Taking to the caption, Dia marked the milestone by penning down a sweet message for her little one. She marked the major milestone of her little one’s life by using the hashtags ‘milestone,’ and ‘five months old’.

Check the video HERE:

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of Dia’s colleagues from the industry showered love on the little bundle of joy. Actresses including Bipasha Basu, Patralekhaa, Amrita Arora and Soni Razdan hopped on to the comments section and dropped red heart emoticons, while Lara Dutta Bhupathi commented, “growing quick!!!” and added heart-shaped eyes emoticon.

Recently, Dia had treated her fans with a glimpse of Avyaan while playing peek-a-boo with him. She had also shared a post on her social media handle as the first post of 2022 featuring her family including her mother Deepa Mirza, husband Vaibhav and daughter Samaira.

