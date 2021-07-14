Dia Mirza names her son ‘Avyaan’ & here’s everything you need to know about this perfect name

Earlier this morning, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram account to announce the arrival of her little bundle of joy, whom she has named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Earlier this year, Dia Mirza tied the knot with her beau Vaibhav Rekhi. The wedding was nothing less than a fairytale one. But, what followed after a few months took everyone by a pleasant surprise. It was the announcement of her pregnancy. And today, Dia and Vaibhav announced their little bundle of joy was born on May 14, 2021. It’s a baby boy for the couple. The actress took to her Instagram account to share this happy news with all her fans and loved ones.

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram and put a close-up picture of her holding the little one’s hand. In the caption, she revealed that her baby boy has arrived early and hence is in the neonatal ICU. Well, she also revealed that they have named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. We know that you want to know what this name means. Well, worry not as we are here to give you a detailed meaning of the little one’s name.

So, Avyaan is a name derived from a Sanskrit word. A + VYAAN, where A means not, and VYAAN comes from a Sanskrit word VYANGA which means imperfection. So Avyaan means without imperfection which also means perfect. Yes! This baby boy indeed is a perfect gift into Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s lives.

Avyaan also is another name for Lord Ganesha.

Well, Dia and Vaibhav have definitely chosen the best name for their tiny tot. We hope that he gets better son and comes out of that ICU at the earliest.

How do you like the name Avyaan Azaad Rekhi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

