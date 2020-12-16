Dia Mirza on older men playing the lead in films: The industry is male dominated

In a recent interview, Dia Mirza has opened up about older actors being cast opposite younger actresses, surge in women-centric content and more.

Dia Mirza is one of the most beautiful and talented actors in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with the blockbuster 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein opposite R Madhavan and , since then there is no stopping for Dia. The actress has featured in several hit films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Deewaanapan, Dus, Luck by Chance and more. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Dia Mirza has opened up about older actors being cast opposite younger actresses, surge in women-centric content and more.

The actress said that she thinks stories and opportunities for female characters have opened up significantly, there are more female representations now. “We have more female directors, DoPs, and editors. The number is lagging far behind even now but it is definitely more from the time I started working,” she added. She further explained that due to the advent of the OTT platform there is a surge in women-centric content. “I am grateful for it,” the actress added.

Dia further said that talking about older men, they still play the lead in their film; however, it is not the case with older women in Bollywood, and it is unfortunate that stories are not written for the female older characters as much as the male ones. “It is even more unfortunate to see an older man playing younger parts,” Dia stated.

Elaborating further, the actress said that the idea of beauty is always associated with youthfulness and that is why there is a large interest in consuming younger faces. She also said that the film industry is male-dominated. “Older men like to be cast opposite younger women to extend their own shelf life. It is bizarre that a 50 plus something actor is acting opposite a 19-year-old actress,” Dia signed off.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: 10 candid PHOTOS of the actress that leave us in awe of her beauty and expressions

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×