Dia Mirza opens up on Ageism in Bollywood; Says ‘It’s liberating to play best roles of my life at 40’

Dia Mirza is one of the most talked-about actresses in Bollywood. The former beauty queen made her debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and has been a part of several popular movies including Deewaanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Dum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, etc, and made sure to present something new to the audience every time she appeared on the screen. Recently, Dia, who had turned 40 in December last year, spoke about Ageism in Bollywood and said that the kind of roles she is getting presently makes her feel 'liberated and empowered'.

“Ageism is something that we have to contend with and I am glad the opportunities that are coming my way today in so many ways have fixed this problem,” Dia was quoted as saying. The Thappad actress also stated that with every powerful character coming her way now, she is challenging the norm which limited women over 35 years of age to play certain roles. The Sanju actress further asserted, “It is a powerful recognition and intervention that I am playing the best parts of my life now when I am 40. This is just so amazing, liberating, empowering, and wonderful”. Dia feels that this is proof that individuals in the industry are evolving. She also emphasised that new opportunities open up to people who remain persistent, consistent, and believe in pushing their boundaries as a performer.

As of now, Dia is working on Taapsee Pannu’s production Dhak Dhak which also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ratna Pathak Shah. She will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s next production Bheed which features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

