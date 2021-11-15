Dia Mirza opens up on the bond between Samaira and Avyaan; Says ‘She is such a lovely big sister’

Dia Mirza has been enjoying the best phase of her life these days. The former beauty queen, who had married beau Vaibhav Rekhi early this year, had embraced motherhood for the first time post the birth of her son Avyaan. Interestingly, Vaibhav and Dia are now proud parents of two kids – daughter Samaira (from Vaibhav’s first marriage) and son Avyaan. And while Dia can’t stop gushing about her oh so perfect family, she recently opened up on how her kids have brought a fresh view of the world.

This isn’t all. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress said that both Samaira and Avyaan share a great bond that her daughter has been fulfilling the big sister daughter’s pretty well. Talking about the same, Dia said “Children are truly the best teachers for adults as they bring with them a totally pure world view. Avyaan has taught me mindfulness, joy and resilience and just one smile from him can melt all my cares away. I feel even more responsible as a professional now because I want to create a better world for him to grow up in, with my voice and my work. Samaira is such a lovely big sister and I learn a lot from her refreshing worldview as well.”

While Dia has resumed working and was last seen in Call My Agent: Bollywood, she admits missing Avyaan on the sets. However, she emphasised on trying her best to strike a balance between personal and professional life. “I really miss Avyaan when I am at work but I am trying my best to do justice to my roles as a mom, a wife, a daughter and a working professional who is passionate about what she does,” she added.

Also Read: Dia Mirza hopes son Avyaan & daughter Samaira ‘live free’ in a special Children’s Day wish for them; PIC