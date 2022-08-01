Dia Mirza pens an emotional note as she mourns her niece’s demise; Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani offer condolences

Dia Mirza took to social media and shared the heartbreaking news of her niece, Tanya Kakde’s demise. A few hours back, Dia took to Instagram and posted a picture of her niece. She also penned an emotional note with the photo, remembering her. The note read, “My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti (yellow heart emoji) (tiger emoji) (folded hands emoji).”

As soon as Dia shared the tragic news, fans, followers, and friends shared their heartfelt condolences in the comments section. Boman Irani wrote, “I have to words to comfort you Dia. This is heartbreaking. Your words mean much. Hope they can heal. I pray. (folded hands emoji).” Arjun Rampal’s also left his condolences as he wrote, “So sorry to hear this Dia. Prayers for all of you her family and her soul. Om Shanti (folded hands emoji)”. Suniel Shetty, Gaurav Kapur, Esha Gupta, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others left comments on Dia’s post as well.

According to Siasat.com. Congress leader Feroz Khan’s step-daughter Tanya, along with her friends were travelling towards Hyderabad from RGI airport, when their car hit the divider on the road on Monday morning. Due to the collision, all four of them sustained injuries. Reportedly, the RGI airport police immediately shifted the three passengers to a nearby hospital, Tanya died on the spot. Her body was taken toto Osmania hospital and her parents were informed.