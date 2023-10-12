Dia Mirza pens sweet note for Dhak Dhak's Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana; ‘Thank you for...'

The slice of drama Dhak Dhak is all set for its release tomorrow. The film starring Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak Shah has been creating quite a buzz. After the special screening, the film has received rave reviews from the Bollywood celebs also. The film is backed by Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu along with Pranjal Khandhiya under former’s production banner, Outside Films. While the team is waiting with bated breath for its release, Dia Mirza has penned a heartfelt note for her co-stars in Dhak Dhak.

Dia Mirza drops a heartfelt note for her Dhak Dhak co-stars

On Thursday, Dia Mirza shared an album of photographs from the shoot with her talented co-stars comprising Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. Sharing the post, she captioned the post, “The journey of #DhakDhak would never be what it was if it wasn’t for these amazing women. Authentic, honest, hard working and so so FUN! Thank you for enriching my life with your generosity and thank you for making #DhakDhak a memory of a lifetime. My heart beats with joy each time I get to share space with each of you and this ride would never have been what it is if it wasn’t for you.”

Take a look:

Dia Mirza expressed her gratitude towards the director of Dhak Dhak, Tarun Dudeja

Remarkably, Dia Mirza had also posted a heartwarming for the director of Dhak Dhak, Tarun Dudeja expressing her gratitude after watching the first screening. In the post, the Sanju actress had shared that she has ‘waited 23 years to be in a story like Dhak Dhak’. A part of her caption read, “This post is for our director @dudeja_sahaab. Tarun, I am so moved by your humanity. It shines through every beat of the film. Thank you for making me Uzma. Thank you for being the kind, generous person that you are. You made every challenge, every moment worthwhile with your sincerity and heart. I waited 23 years to be in a story like Dhak Dhak. You made the wait so well worth it. I will always have your back. I will always hold you close. I will always trust you. Thank YOU. Every woman needs men like you to be our allies so we can fly together. As equals, she had thanked the director for making her a part of the film.”

About Dhak Dhak

As per makers, the film directed by Tarun Dudeja, Dhak Dhak is a story of four ordinary women set out on an extraordinary journey to the highest motor-able road in the world. The journey helps them rediscover themselves and creates a bond for a lifetime.

