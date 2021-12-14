Dia Mirza pens sweet note for son Avyaan as he turns 4 month old: Circle of life is complete with you around

Dia Mirza is over the moon these days and she has all the reasons to feel so. After all, she has embraced motherhood for the first time a couple of months ago and had welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad. Ever since then, Dia has been sharing beautiful posts for the little munchkin which are a treat for her fans. And as Avyaan turned four-month-old today, the former beauty queen has penned yet another heartwarming post for the baby and it is all about unconditional love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia shared a pic of baby Avyaan holding his mommy’s finger. In the caption, the actress addressed her son as Mowgli and stated that her world is incomplete without having him around. Dia wrote, “Our little mowgli turns 4 months old today. May you witness the infinite beauty, wonder and magic of our world Avyaan Azaad. The circle of life is complete with you around” along with heart emoticons. Needless to say, Dia’s post has left everyone go aww.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s post for Avyaan:

To note, the former beauty queen had turned a year older last week and had celebrated it with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She even expressed her gratitude towards fans for their best wishes and wrote, “Only gratitude. Thank you all so much for making my 40th birthday so special. Couldn’t ask for a better beginning to this new year around the sun, with a daughter, a son and a partner who makes every moment infinitely special. So grateful to my Mother, our family, our friends and all of you. My world!”