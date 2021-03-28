Dia Mirza posts pic with Vaibhav Rekhi for the FIRST time after marriage: We made some really special memories

Dia Mirza has shared some more memories from her honeymoon in the Maldives. The actress posted her first photo with Vaibhav Rekhi since their marriage.

Dia Mirza has been having a blast ever since the diva tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi. The star has shared multiple pictures from her time in the Maldives, where the couple has been enjoying their honeymoon. The two are accompanied by Vaibhav’s daughter Samaira Rekhi, who also seems to be having a great time on the island. Only yesterday, Dia had posted pictures swimming with Samaira and the duo looked adorable as ever.

Now, the actress has shared new photos from her Maldives adventure, for her fans to see. For the first time since her wedding, Dia shared a picture with her husband Vaibhav, and the two look as adorable as ever. In the photo, we see the diva dressed in a cool-coloured outfit as she places her hand on her husband’s shoulder. The couple has a wide smile on their faces as they pose in front of a beach. Moreover, the star shared multiple other photos in which the family seems to be having a picnic by the beach. In one of the snaps, Samaira and her father can be seen drinking coconut water as well.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s Instagram post:

In Dia’s last Instagram post, she expressed how fascinated she was after witnessing the Dolphins in The Indian Ocean. She wrote, “Talk about saving the best for last!?! We spent over an hour with a few schools of #Dolphins... 20-30 of them at a time. Words are inadequate to express the joy of witnessing these beautiful creatures in the wild”.

Credits :Dia Mirza Instagram

